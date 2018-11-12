Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 117.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $127,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $160,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $166,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Lynn Casey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,074.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $50.34 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/xcel-energy-inc-xel-shares-sold-by-cadence-capital-management-llc.html.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.