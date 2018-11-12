Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (XERS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

XERS has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ XERS traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,626. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

