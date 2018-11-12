XpresSpa Group Inc (XSPA) Short Interest Up 36.5% in October

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,928,376 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the October 15th total of 1,412,616 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 301,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.13% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

XSPA opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.99.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

