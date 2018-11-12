Yelp (YELP) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $32.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Yelp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of YELP opened at $31.93 on Friday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 456.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $378,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,500 shares of company stock worth $10,135,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Yelp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 145.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 186,427 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,513 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $1,827,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 639,749 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 166,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Yelp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,096,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $82,149,000 after purchasing an additional 285,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

