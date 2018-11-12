YPF SA (YPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

YPF stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. YPF has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of YPF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,899,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 586,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of YPF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,471,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after buying an additional 767,956 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of YPF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of YPF by 4.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 845,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 36,919 shares during the last quarter. 25.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

