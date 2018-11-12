YY (YY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “YY Inc. is a communication social platform, which engages users in online group activities through voice, text and video. The Company’s Platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com web portals, Mobile YY and Web-based YY. YY Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YY. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $168.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. CLSA set a $125.00 price target on YY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

YY stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. YY has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.76 million. YY had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YY will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in YY during the second quarter valued at $166,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in YY during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in YY during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in YY during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in YY during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

