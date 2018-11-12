Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arconic Inc (ARNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Arconic posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Arconic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Arconic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 198.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 1,475.0% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 167,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,845. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.