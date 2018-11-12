Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.74. Emerge Energy Services reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerge Energy Services.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EMES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Saturday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emerge Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of EMES stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Emerge Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

In other Emerge Energy Services news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

