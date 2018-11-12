Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) to Announce $3.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will report earnings per share of $3.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $3.16. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.54 to $12.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.42.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,431. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $259.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total transaction of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,482.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,153. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

