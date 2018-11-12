Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to report sales of $112.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.77 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $107.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $447.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.02 million to $451.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $467.88 million, with estimates ranging from $455.29 million to $479.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.45 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,074,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

