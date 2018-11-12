Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 305,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,836. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $844.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 112,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

