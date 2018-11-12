Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) to announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies also posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $10.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Macquarie raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,501 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

