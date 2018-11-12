Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to post sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Gabelli cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $15.46 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever purchased 49,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,844.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever purchased 42,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,977.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 188,320 shares of company stock worth $4,399,673. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,695,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. 3,220,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,844. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

