Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $7.77 on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 9,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,626.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $577,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,722,960. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.