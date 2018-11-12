Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniqure NV (QURE) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.61). Uniqure reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.03. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 725.04% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,694,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,659,000 after acquiring an additional 526,283 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth $63,553,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth $61,402,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,091,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 605,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Uniqure has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.78.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniqure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.