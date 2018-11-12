Zacks: Analysts Expect Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) will report sales of $130.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eclipse Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.35 million. Eclipse Resources posted sales of $104.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eclipse Resources will report full-year sales of $452.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.64 million to $471.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $619.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eclipse Resources.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Eclipse Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eclipse Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Eclipse Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Eclipse Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eclipse Resources from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eclipse Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 89.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 147,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 552.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169,932 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91,767 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 4.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 996,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Eclipse Resources stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Eclipse Resources has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $375.14 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

