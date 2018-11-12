Zacks: Analysts Expect Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (FSNN) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Telecommunications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Fusion Telecommunications International posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Telecommunications International will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Telecommunications International.

Get Fusion Telecommunications International alerts:

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 147.98%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million.

FSNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fusion Telecommunications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In other news, insider Jonathan Kaufman sold 113,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $448,802.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,201.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSNN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 673.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,204 shares during the last quarter. KEMPER Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 123,565 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSNN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.55. 1,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Fusion Telecommunications International has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.44.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.