Zacks: Analysts Expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gates Industrial.

Several brokerages have commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $14.51. 460,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.29.

In other news, insider Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,672,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,154,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after buying an additional 900,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,766,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after buying an additional 688,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 685,640 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

