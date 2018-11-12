Zacks: Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price target on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $13.40 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $454.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, Director Raymond Townsend sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,469.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $591,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,594.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,960 over the last three months. 15.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 221,578 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth $119,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 318,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 35.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

