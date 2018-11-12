Zacks: Analysts Expect Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Resolute Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $1.65. Resolute Energy posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Resolute Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resolute Energy.

Get Resolute Energy alerts:

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.54 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REN. ValuEngine lowered Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Resolute Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

In related news, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc purchased 445,845 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $11,953,104.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,328 shares of company stock worth $73,015 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,074,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,296,000.

REN opened at $30.35 on Friday. Resolute Energy has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $703.03 million, a P/E ratio of 505.83 and a beta of 3.46.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resolute Energy (REN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.