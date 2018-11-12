Zacks: Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,763. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 748,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 262,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,854 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 30,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

