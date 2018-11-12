Zacks: Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.16. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $619.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wedbush lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $162,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $29,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $195,337. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $63,773,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10,214.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 464,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after acquiring an additional 459,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,082,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,240,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

