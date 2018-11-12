Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) to Announce -$0.84 EPS

Brokerages predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.52). Akebia Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 436%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.71 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

AKBA opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $467.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.10. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

