Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.45 million.

Several analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 452,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

