Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite Inc (EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.64). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

EB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $2,786,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $3,725,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $11,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

