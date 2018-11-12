Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $189.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.38 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $113.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $622.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.16 million to $629.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $836.19 million, with estimates ranging from $668.20 million to $876.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.94 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $406,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lydia Stone sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $170,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,607 shares of company stock worth $5,240,751 in the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 760,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 209,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.