Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (INTU) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Intuit also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.67 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.29.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.87. 1,651,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,693. Intuit has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $57,899,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,580,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total transaction of $808,842.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,048 shares in the company, valued at $896,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock worth $137,883,071. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

