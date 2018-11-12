Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,041. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,578,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,388,000 after purchasing an additional 173,416 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,301,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 354,384 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 6,455,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 232,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

