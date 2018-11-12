Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

MLCO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 120,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,531. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.1451 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

