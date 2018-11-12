Zacks: Brokerages Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.60 Million

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post $104.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.54 million and the highest is $106.01 million. El Pollo LoCo reported sales of $95.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $434.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.11 million to $435.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $453.52 million, with estimates ranging from $442.80 million to $460.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $112.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on El Pollo LoCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 391,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,997. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $647.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of October 15, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

