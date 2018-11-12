Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orbotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Orbotech also reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Orbotech will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orbotech.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $261.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.49 million. Orbotech had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 14.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Orbotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orbotech by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orbotech by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,698,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orbotech by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orbotech by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,508,000 after purchasing an additional 569,263 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORBK traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $53.17. 284,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.52. Orbotech has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

