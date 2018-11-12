Zacks: Brokerages Expect RMR Group Inc (RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $62.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.73 million and the highest is $62.90 million. RMR Group reported sales of $56.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year sales of $402.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.64 million to $402.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $291.41 million, with estimates ranging from $251.91 million to $330.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RMR Group.

RMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RMR Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “$85.80” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RMR Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,623,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,083. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.69. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This is an increase from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

