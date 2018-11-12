Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.

ATRA stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.59. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $61,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 775 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $29,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,439,066.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,249 shares of company stock worth $3,592,222. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

