Zacks Investment Research Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Nomura increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 10,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,375,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

