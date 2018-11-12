Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Sell

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

TRHC opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,824.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.58. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $577,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,722,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 60.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

