Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MVC Capital (MVC) to Hold

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “MVC CAPITAL INC is a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, under the listing symbol MVC and is advised by The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC. MVC provides long-term equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies in a variety of industries primarily located in the U.S. The investments can take the form of common and preferred stock (control and non-control investments) and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; senior and subordinated loans; or convertible securities. MVC serves as the lead investor for transactions, as well as a co-investor in companies along with other private equity sponsors. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE MVC opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 63.15 and a current ratio of 63.15. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $51,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,429 shares of company stock worth $4,643,031. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MVC Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MVC Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MVC Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MVC Capital by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MVC Capital by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

