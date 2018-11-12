Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RealPage (RP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Get RealPage alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

RP stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.83. RealPage has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 1.32.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 75,192 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $4,567,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,783 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $465,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,755.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,448,912 shares of company stock valued at $151,645,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RealPage by 17.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RealPage during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in RealPage by 190.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 268,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.