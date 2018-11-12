Zacks: St. Joe Co (JOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned St. Joe an industry rank of 216 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised St. Joe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of St. Joe stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. 234,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,285. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $939.81 million, a PE ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 0.89.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. St. Joe had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that St. Joe will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,589,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 70,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145,473 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 310,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on St. Joe (JOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.