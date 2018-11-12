Zephyr Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (ZEPH)

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Zephyr has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Zephyr has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zephyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zephyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00147343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00246463 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $683.76 or 0.10763836 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Zephyr

Zephyr was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,379,797 tokens. Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc. The official message board for Zephyr is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html. The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark. The official website for Zephyr is www.bitspark.io/the-zeph-token.

Buying and Selling Zephyr

Zephyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zephyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zephyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zephyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zephyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.