Zilla (ZLA) Trading 20.2% Higher This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. Zilla has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $136,216.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00147343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00246463 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $683.76 or 0.10763836 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,466,654 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

