Zoetis (ZTS) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,026. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $12,359,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,507 shares of company stock valued at $32,579,830. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.