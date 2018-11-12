Zonecoin (ZNE) Achieves Market Cap of $25,297.00

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. Zonecoin has a market cap of $25,297.00 and $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zonecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zonecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zonecoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006439 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00023411 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00303000 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001189 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001452 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zonecoin Profile

Zonecoin (CRYPTO:ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official website is www.zonecoin.tech. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech.

Zonecoin Coin Trading

Zonecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zonecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.