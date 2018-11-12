Zumiez (ZUMZ) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Pivotal Research Analysts

Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price target on Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Zumiez had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 45,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,375,268.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,199,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,017,265.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $183,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,344 shares of company stock worth $3,788,085 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Zumiez by 6.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,737 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zumiez by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,176 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 23.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 32,105 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.