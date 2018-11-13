$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.3% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

