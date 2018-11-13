$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens set a $7.00 price objective on Intrepid Potash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

NYSE IPI opened at $4.22 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.14 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,546. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 943,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,114. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

