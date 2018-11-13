$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oclaro Inc (OCLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oclaro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Oclaro posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oclaro will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oclaro.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.22 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCLR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCLR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Oclaro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oclaro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oclaro by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 46,205 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Oclaro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new stake in Oclaro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oclaro stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,306. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Oclaro has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

