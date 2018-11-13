$0.12 EPS Expected for AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. AK Steel reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKS shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AK Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AK Steel to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AK Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Shares of NYSE:AKS opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. AK Steel has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

In other news, CEO Roger K. Newport bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,726.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AK Steel in the second quarter valued at $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 105.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 21,958.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AK Steel (AKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AK Steel (NYSE:AKS)

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply