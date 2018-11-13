$0.12 EPS Expected for AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. AK Steel reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AK Steel.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKS shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AK Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AK Steel to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AK Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Shares of NYSE:AKS opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. AK Steel has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

In other news, CEO Roger K. Newport bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,726.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AK Steel in the second quarter valued at $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 105.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 21,958.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AK Steel (AKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.