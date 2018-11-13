$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MGIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 34,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,962. The firm has a market cap of $424.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.82. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,292,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 60,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.