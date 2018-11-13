$0.34 EPS Expected for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.26. Teekay Lng Partners reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Lng Partners.

TGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 8.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 17.0% during the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,201,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

TGP stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

