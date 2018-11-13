-$0.42 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

KURA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,963. The company has a market cap of $456.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 4.39. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 36.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

